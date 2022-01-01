Go
Toast

Mattingly's - Florissant

Come in and enjoy!

8108 N Lindbergh Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bone-In Wings
Bacon Cheese Burger$9.99
Topped with American Cheese and thick crispy bacon.
Mattingly's Burger$6.99
Hand pattied Certified Angus Beef grilled and served on a split top kaiser roll. Add Cheese for $0.79
Matt's Steak Special$16.99
Our center cut Certified Angus Beef reibeye seasoned and grilled, served on cheese garlic bread and topped with an onion ring.
Spinach Dip$8.99
Our spicy cheese blend with spinach. Served with tortilla chips.
Boneless Wings
Chicken Quesadilla$9.99
Choose one cheese and one ingredient.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Crispy chicken breast tossed in our original hot sauce and topped with pepper jack cheese. Served on a brioche bun with a side of ranch.
Steak Fries$2.49
Crispy Chicken Wrap$9.99
Crispy fried chicken strips wrapped in a flour tortilla with iceberg lettuce, cheddar cheese, bacon, and diced tomatoes. Served with a side of ranch. Try it Buffalo style.
See full menu

Location

8108 N Lindbergh Blvd

Florissant MO

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Rice House #1

No reviews yet

Best City Fried Rice in St. Louis!

New York Grill (2)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bar 270

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mann Meats

No reviews yet

If item says "Unavailable", Please call us (314-942-7000) to check on its availability, as we cook fresh throughout the day and restock often.
In order to provide the finest BBQ in St. Louis, we make our products daily. With that in mind, occasionally we'll run low due to demand. For Bulk/Large purchases, please call us directly and place the order with one of our employees. 314-942-7000
Thank you always for your support and business!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston