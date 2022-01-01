Go
Toast

Mattingly’s - Lake Saint Louis

A family-friendly sports bar that has been serving the community delicious food at a great value for over 50 years!

6245 Ronald Reagan Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bone-In Wings
Dinner Salad$3.99
Iceberg lettuce topped with provel cheese, diced tomatoes, and black olives garnished with pepperoncinis and croutons.
Crispy Chicken Wrap$9.99
Crispy fried chicken strips wrapped in a flour tortilla with iceberg lettuce, cheddar cheese, bacon, and diced tomatoes. Served with a side of ranch. Try it Buffalo style.
Kids Dino Nuggets$3.99
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Crispy chicken breast tossed in our original hot sauce and topped with pepper jack cheese. Served on a brioche bun with a side of ranch.
Crispy Chicken Salad$10.49
Iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, black olives, and egg. Topped with crispy chicken strips, garnished with pepperoncinis. Try it buffalo style.
Boneless Wings
Philly Sandwich$9.79
Thin slices of Certified Angus Beef grilled with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and provel cheese.
Dipping Sauce
BYO Pizza
See full menu

Location

6245 Ronald Reagan Drive

Lake Saint Louis MO

Sunday8:00 am - 1:30 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Prados Modern Mexican Cantina

No reviews yet

A modern Mexican Cantina with a twist!

Sugarfire Smokehouse

No reviews yet

We’re doing something completely different at Sugarfire. We take the best traditions of the best barbecue cities in the U.S.A. to create a St. Louis-style barbecue that’s all its own. Our award-winning barbeque tantalizes taste buds with baby back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and the best beef brisket in town. And we’re famous for our specials: meaty mashups that defy logic and even gravity. Alongside the classics, we’ve ‘cued up andouille, artichokes, cheese curds, mushrooms, and more.

Sweetology

No reviews yet

Sweetology is St. Louis' premiere spot for do-it-yourself cake decorating. Visit our store to choose from cakes, cupcakes, and cookies that you can decorate in our Makery; shop our amazing collection of delectable treats, candy, chocolates, and gifts; attend a cake decorating class; host a party; or settle into a cozy chair to relax and enjoy wine, beer, or coffee paired with one of our delicious bakery items. The store features a spacious Makery workshop area as well as a private area for parties or meetings with seating for up to 24 people. Walk-ins always welcome!

Show-Me's Sports Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Show-Me’s Sports Bar & Grill first opened its door in Nov 1990. The name Show-Me’s comes from Missouri motto, “The Show-Me State.” Congressman Willard Vandiver in 1899, declared that “I’m from Missouri, and you have got to show me,” and that is what we aim to do. Our goal is to make each visit amazing through our fantastic food, great specials, & thoughtful service to each customer and our communities.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston