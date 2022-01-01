Mattingly’s - Lake Saint Louis
A family-friendly sports bar that has been serving the community delicious food at a great value for over 50 years!
6245 Ronald Reagan Drive
Location
6245 Ronald Reagan Drive
Lake Saint Louis MO
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:30 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
