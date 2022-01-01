Go
Mattingly's - St. Charles

A family-friendly sports bar that has been serving the community delicious food at a great value for over 50 years!

3434 Harry S Truman Blvd

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Crispy chicken breast tossed in our original hot sauce and topped with pepper jack cheese. Served on a brioche bun with a side of ranch.
Mattingly's Burger$6.99
Hand pattied Certified Angus Beef grilled and served on a split top kaiser roll. Add Cheese for $0.79
Bacon Cheese Burger$9.99
Topped with American Cheese and thick crispy bacon.
Crispy Chicken Wrap$9.99
Crispy fried chicken strips wrapped in a flour tortilla with iceberg lettuce, cheddar cheese, bacon, and diced tomatoes. Served with a side of ranch. Try it Buffalo style.
Boneless Wings
Chicken Wings
Chicken Quesadilla$9.99
Choose one cheese and one ingredient.
Dinner Salad$3.99
Iceberg lettuce topped with provel cheese, diced tomatoes, and black olives garnished with pepperoncinis and croutons.
Skinny Fries$2.49
BYO Pizza
3434 Harry S Truman Blvd

St. Charles MO

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
