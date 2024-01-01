Mattituck restaurants you'll love
Mattituck's top cuisines
Must-try Mattituck restaurants
More about Love Lane Kitchen
SANDWICHES
Love Lane Kitchen
240 Love Ln, Mattituck
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Bowl
|$14.00
Click here to pick from our freshly prepared grains, greens and goodies to customize your own Bowl!
|Greek & Farro Salad (lunch)
|$16.00
Farro, arugula, cucumbers, cherry tomato, kalamata olives, peppers, red onion, feta, red wine & oregano vinaigrette
|Breakfast Bowl
|$16.00
Breakfast potatoes, monterey jack cheese, two poached eggs, fresh pico de gallo, avocado
More about Pookaberry Cafe - 140 Pike Street
Pookaberry Cafe - 140 Pike Street
140 Pike Street, Mattituck
More about The Branch Brewing Company - 9095 Sound Ave
The Branch Brewing Company - 9095 Sound Ave
9095 Sound Ave, Mattituck
More about Windamere New - 2255 Wickham Avenue
Windamere New - 2255 Wickham Avenue
2255 Wickham Avenue, Mattituck