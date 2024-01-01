Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mattituck restaurants you'll love

Mattituck restaurants
Mattituck's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & brunch
Must-try Mattituck restaurants

Love Lane Kitchen image

SANDWICHES

Love Lane Kitchen

240 Love Ln, Mattituck

Avg 4.3 (1318 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Bowl$14.00
Click here to pick from our freshly prepared grains, greens and goodies to customize your own Bowl!
Greek & Farro Salad (lunch)$16.00
Farro, arugula, cucumbers, cherry tomato, kalamata olives, peppers, red onion, feta, red wine & oregano vinaigrette
Breakfast Bowl$16.00
Breakfast potatoes, monterey jack cheese, two poached eggs, fresh pico de gallo, avocado
More about Love Lane Kitchen
Pookaberry Cafe - 140 Pike Street

140 Pike Street, Mattituck

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Pookaberry Cafe - 140 Pike Street
The Branch Brewing Company - 9095 Sound Ave

9095 Sound Ave, Mattituck

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about The Branch Brewing Company - 9095 Sound Ave
Windamere New - 2255 Wickham Avenue

2255 Wickham Avenue, Mattituck

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Windamere New - 2255 Wickham Avenue
