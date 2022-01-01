Mattone Restaurant and Bar
Come in and enjoy!
9 E. 31st ST
Popular Items
Location
9 E. 31st ST
LaGrange Park IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Posto 31
Passion on a Plate!
El Chringuito
Sandwich Connoisseurs bringing you Latin fare on a sandwich!
Q-BBQ LaGrange
From the backwoods of the Carolinas, to the meat markets of Texas, to the hole-in-the-walls of Memphis, Q-BBQ was inspired by authentic barbeque traditions from across the country. Our smoked meats are cooked in-house low and slow. Our sauces are homemade and our sides are from-scratch, but our flavors are far from ordinary. We’re taking America's original comfort food and adding our own signature style, "Q-Style".
Barrel House Social
Barrel House Social is an upscale Sports Bar serving great casual American cuisine located in downtown LaGrange across from the Metra Station. BH Social brings the love of sports, whisky, craft beer and bar food together making it the neighborhood social hot spot! Our menu features chef inspired entrees, sharable appetizers, house-smoked meats, gourmet sandwiches & burgers, fresh salads and lifestyle bowls all served by our friendly, attentive staff. BH Social has the best sports viewing in town!