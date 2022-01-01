Go
Matt's BBQ Taco's

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS • BBQ

2216 SE 50th Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (459 reviews)

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Taco$5.00
puerco pibil sauce, pickled onions and guacamole on a fresh flour tortilla
Chopped Brisket Breakfast taco$5.50
w/ potato cheddar and eggs on a fresh flour tortilla
Basic Breakfast Taco$4.00
Refried Beans, Potato, Cheddar and Egg
Sliced Pork Belly Taco$5.00
BBQ glaze, pickled onions and guacamole on a fresh flour tortilla
TAKE OUT
Wrapped in foil and labeled
Beef Taco Supremo$5.00
Smoked ground beef, queso, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, crema
(This taco is a work of fiction. Names, toppings, and flavors are purely the products of our imagination used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual fast food tacos, living or dead, is purely coincidental)
THE G.O.A.T. (does not contain goat)$8.00
Flour AND corn tortilla with queso in between, brisket, pulled pork, guacamole, pickled red onions, cilantro
Pork Belly Breakfast Taco$5.50
w/ refried beans, queso and eggs on a fresh flour tortilla
Chopped Brisket Taco$5.00
Tossed in Hot Dip, topped with pickled onions and guacamole on a fresh flour tortilla
Migas Taco (so good)$5.00
Scrambled egg, tortilla chips, pico de gallo, cheddar, guacamole
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2216 SE 50th Ave

Portland OR

Sunday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
