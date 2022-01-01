Go
Matt's Rancho Martinez

Welcome to Tex-Mex Heaven!

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

1904 Skillman Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (4759 reviews)

Popular Items

Bob Armstrong Dip$8.95
House Specialty Premium ground beef, zesty chile con queso, fresh guacamole & sour cream
Chicken Fajitas$17.25
Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.
Matt's Famous Chile Relleno$13.95
Hand battered Anaheim pepper stuffed w/ choice of beef, chicken or cheese, topped w/ spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, sour cream, mixed cheeses, texas pecans & raisins. Served w/ beans & rice.
Enchilada Dinner$11.95
Two beef or cheese & onion enchiladas smothered in chili & cheese. served w/ beans & rice
Tortilla Soup$4.75
Fresh vegetables, shredded chicken breast, crispy tortilla strips & Monterrey Jack cheese in clear broth
Taco Salad$12.50
Premium ground beef or shredded chicken breast, beans, zesty chile con queso, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, fresh guacamole, mixed cheeses, jalapenos & onion, piled high on a crispy flour tortilla shell
Sml Queso Dip$6.50
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$12.25
served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos
Flautas$13.95
Five flautas filled w/ beef, chicken or bean & cheese, grilled to perfection, on a bed of spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, cheese, sour cream, chile con queso. Served w/ guacamole salad or beans & rice.
Lg Queso$9.25
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1904 Skillman Street

Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
