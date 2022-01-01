Go
Matt's Rancho Martinez

5085 North president George Bush Hwy
Garland, TX 75040

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

5085 North president George Bush Hwy • $$

Avg 4.4 (612 reviews)

Popular Items

Taquitos$9.95
Fried rolled corn tortilla filled w/ seasoned chicken. Served w/ homemade ranch dressing, fresh guacamole & queso
Matt's Famous Chile Relleno$13.95
Hand battered Anaheim pepper stuffed w/ choice of beef, chicken or cheese, topped w/ spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, sour cream, mixed cheeses, texas pecans & raisins. Served w/ beans & rice.
Combo Fajitas$17.25
Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.
Chicken Fajita Nachos$11.75
served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos
Bob Armstrong Dip$8.95
House Specialty Premium ground beef, zesty chile con queso, fresh guacamole & sour cream
Super Burrito dinner$16.95
Fajita style beef or chicken, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla, topped w/ sour cream, Monterrey Jack cheese & spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, beans & rice
No. 1 Dinner$13.95
Enchilada, crispy beef taco, tamale, beans & rice
Enchilada Dinner$11.95
Two beef or cheese & onion enchiladas smothered in chili & cheese. served w/ beans & rice
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$12.25
served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos
Lg Queso$9.25
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5085 North president George Bush Hwy

Garland TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
