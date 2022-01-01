Matty B's Mountainside Cafe
Lively Apres Ski Pub located at the base of Attitash Ski Area. Serving the cornerstones of the Fat Kid American Culinary Rep with some Salads.
1 River Run Road Attitash Mountain Village Hospitality Building
Popular Items
Location
1 River Run Road Attitash Mountain Village Hospitality Building
Bartlet NH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cabin Fever Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
Thompson House Eatery
The Fournier Family’s philosophy is rooted in timeless New England values of simple hospitality with an emphasis on sourcing the finest local ingredients, cooking with a passion for flavor, and serving every guest as a welcome member in their home.
Moat Mountain Smokehouse & Brewing Co.
Weekly Beer Sales Only. Satuday 11-3 and additional days TBA. You may pre-order 4pks, Cases, Logs, and Half Barrels.
27 North
Come in and enjoy!