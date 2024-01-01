Go
Main picView gallery

Matty's - 313 S. 13th St

Open today 6:00 AM - 2:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

313 S. 13th St

Arkadelphia, AR 71923

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm

Location

313 S. 13th St, Arkadelphia AR 71923

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Samantha's Bakery & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
507 S 7th St Arkadelphia, AR 71923
View restaurantnext
Thai Orchid -AR
orange starNo Reviews
4651 Sycamore Dr Bismarck, AR 71929
View restaurantnext
Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina - Central Ave
orange starNo Reviews
5361 Central Ave. Hot Springs, AR 71913
View restaurantnext
Red Oak Fillin' Station
orange starNo Reviews
2169 Carpenter Dam Road Hot Springs, AR 71913
View restaurantnext
Coffee Records
orange star5.0 • 99
230 S Main St Malvern, AR 72104
View restaurantnext
Popplo’s Pizza & Que Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
1110 East Page Avenue Malvern, AR 72104
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Arkadelphia

Hot Springs National Park

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (75 restaurants)

North Little Rock

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Conway

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Texarkana

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Ruston

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Bossier City

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Matty's - 313 S. 13th St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston