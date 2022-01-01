Go
Toast

Maudes Alabama BBQ Lapeer

At Maude’s Alabama BBQ our Mission is to provide you with quality service, and comfort foods from the south with flavors influenced from the Decatur area in Alabama.

1990 Lapeer rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Dinner For Two$29.99
Comes with your choice of 2 chicken selections along with your choice of 2 pork selections. Partnered with your choice of 4 of our homemade individual sides and 2 of our signature corn bread muffins or dinner rolls.
French Fries$2.49
Pulled Pork Dinner$10.99
Slow smoked pork shoulder covered in our house made Sweet and tangy BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of one side and a choice of bread.
Mac 'N Cheese$2.99
Extra Sauce Cup$0.59
Beef Brisket Dinner$18.99
Slow smoked beef brisket rubbed with Maude’s signature dry rub. Served with your choice of one side and a choice of bread.
Coleslaw$2.99
BBQ Mac 'N Cheese Bowl$8.99
St. Louis Rib Dinner$11.99
Slow smoked ribs hand rubbed with Maude’s signature dry rub, finished by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of one side and a choice of bread.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$5.99
Pork pulled from a roast that has been slow smoked to until perfectly tender. Hand shredded then tossed in our special sauce. Finished with coleslaw on a freshly baked and toasted bun.
See full menu

Location

1990 Lapeer rd

Lapeer MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Siciliano A Taste Of Italy

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Brians Family Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

E.G. Nick's Grill & Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Side Tracks Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

No substitutions. Additions will be charged extra by takeout staff. It's easy to get side-tracked, at Side Tracks! Take a step back in time at Side Tracks, surrounded by genuine train memorabilia, and enjoy great 'made from scratch in a friendly and comfortable atmosphere. Visit our website at sidetracksbar.com for upcoming events, daily specials & to join ST Loyalty TODAY for free! Pictures shown are for illustration purpose only. Actual product may vary.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston