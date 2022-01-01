Go
Maudie's Café

A Tex-Mex family staple and an Austin icon deep in the heart of Tex-Mex

2608 w. 7th

No reviews yet

Popular Items

16oz of Frozen (Makes 2 drinks)$11.00
16oz of our #1 seller: Made in-house using fresh squeezed juices
Pete's Tantalizing Taco$3.50
All natural Sausage, egg, potato, onion, serranos & cheese
Sausage Egg & Cheese$3.00
Build your own Breakfast Taco$2.25
Diablo Sol Food$7.25
Queso with taco beef & pico de gallo. Comes with chips & salsa
Chips & Salsa
Click for 1 complimentary order of chips & salsa or add additional orders for $2.50 each
Powerbowl$10.25
Layered salad with rice, choice of greens, black beans, jack cheese, pico, avocado & choice of protein. Comes with a side of dressing
Bacon Egg & Cheese$3.00
Flour Torts$0.50
Chile Con Queso$7.00
7oz of deliciousness. Comes with chips & salsa
Location

2608 w. 7th

Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
