Maudie's Hacienda

Serving our family & neighbors of South Austin, Bowie HS, Circle C and even those as far south as Kyle & Buda

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

9911 Brodie Lane • $$

Avg 4.3 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Powerbowl$10.25
Layered salad with rice, choice of greens, black beans, jack cheese, pico, avocado & choice of protein. Comes with a side of dressing
Chips & Salsa
Click for 1 complimentary order of chips & salsa or add additional orders for $2.50 each
Pete's Tantalizing Taco$3.50
All natural Sausage, egg, potato, onion, serranos & cheese
Chile Con Queso$7.00
7oz of deliciousness. Comes with chips & salsa
Diablo Sol Food$7.25
Queso with taco beef & pico de gallo. Comes with chips & salsa
Flour Torts$0.50
Build your own Breakfast Taco$2.25
16oz of Frozen (Makes 2 drinks)$11.00
16oz of our #1 seller: Made in-house using fresh squeezed juices
Enchiladas Perfecto$11.50
3 cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne & onions. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)
Bacon Egg & Cheese$3.00
9911 Brodie Lane

Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
