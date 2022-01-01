Maudie's Hacienda
Serving our family & neighbors of South Austin, Bowie HS, Circle C and even those as far south as Kyle & Buda
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
9911 Brodie Lane • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
9911 Brodie Lane
Austin TX
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Poke-Poke
Poke-Poke is consistently referenced as one of the best poke restaurants in America. We make poke like you'd get in Hawaii; customized to suit your taste!
JuiceLand
Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.
Tino's Greek Cafe - Brodie Ln.
Come in and enjoy!
Serranos
Come in and enjoy!