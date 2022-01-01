Maudie's Milagro
Milagro has a faithful regular crowd and serves the neighboring businesses along Capital of TX Hwy. and our Westlake family & friends/
FRENCH FRIES
3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy
Austin TX
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Westlake Wine Bar
Elegant wine bar with good food. We mean REALLY good food.
Jack Allen's Kitchen
a 5% fee is added to all to-go orders
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
Serving Austin since the hippies showed up!
The County Line on the Lake
Come on in and enjoy!