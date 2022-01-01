Go
Toast

Maudie's Milagro

Milagro has a faithful regular crowd and serves the neighboring businesses along Capital of TX Hwy. and our Westlake family & friends/

FRENCH FRIES

3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy • $$

Avg 4.1 (1119 reviews)

Popular Items

Build your own Breakfast Taco$2.25
Large Caldo$8.50
Large bowl of homestyle chicken tortilla soup. Served with rice, onions, cilantro & a lime wedge
Chile Con Queso$7.00
7oz of deliciousness. Comes with chips & salsa
Bacon Egg & Cheese$3.00
Diablo Sol Food$7.25
Queso with taco beef & pico de gallo. Comes with chips & salsa
Lg Guacamole$6.00
6oz of house-made guacamole. Comes with chips & salsa
Flour Torts$0.50
Pete's Tantalizing Taco$3.50
All natural Sausage, egg, potato, onion, serranos & cheese
Powerbowl$10.25
Layered salad with rice, choice of greens, black beans, jack cheese, pico, avocado & choice of protein. Comes with a side of dressing
Chips & Salsa
Click for 1 complimentary order of chips & salsa or add additional orders for $2.50 each
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy

Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Westlake Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Elegant wine bar with good food. We mean REALLY good food.

Jack Allen's Kitchen

No reviews yet

a 5% fee is added to all to-go orders

Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

No reviews yet

Serving Austin since the hippies showed up!

The County Line on the Lake

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston