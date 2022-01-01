Go
Maudie's North Lamar

Serving what used to be considered far north Austin. Maudie's North Lamar is a favorite for many, with its strong sense of family.

10205 N Lamar • $$

Avg 4 (47 reviews)

Popular Items

Diablo Sol Food$7.25
Queso with taco beef & pico de gallo. Comes with chips & salsa
Josie's Enchiladas$10.25
2 cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne, diced onions & queso. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)
Powerbowl$10.25
Layered salad with rice, choice of greens, black beans, jack cheese, pico, avocado & choice of protein. Comes with a side of dressing
Chips & Salsa
Click for 1 complimentary order of chips & salsa or add additional orders for $2.50 each
Chile Con Queso$7.00
7oz of deliciousness. Comes with chips & salsa
Enchiladas Perfecto$11.50
3 cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne & onions. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)
Regular Dinner$11.50
2 cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne & diced onions. Served with rice, beans & a crispy beef taco
Flour Torts$0.50
Pete's Tantalizing Taco$3.50
All natural Sausage, egg, potato, onion, serranos & cheese
Build your own Breakfast Taco$2.25
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

10205 N Lamar

Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

