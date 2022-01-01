Go
Maudie's Too

Maudie’s Too sits in the heart of South Lamar’s scene, nestled around new development and some iconic South Austin staples.

1212 South Lamar Blvd • $$

Avg 3.8 (515 reviews)

Popular Items

Rockin' Ruthann's$10.50
2 shredded chicken burritos smothered in chile con carne sauce and topped with cheese & onions. Served with rice & beans upon request
1/2 Gal Rice$12.50
Pint Black Beans$4.00
1/2 Gal Refried$12.50
Pint Rice$4.00
Grandpa's Special$10.25
2 taco beef & bean burritos smothered in chile con carne and topped with cheese & onions. Served with rice & beans upon request
Pint Refried$4.00
Pint Borracho Beans$6.00
Qt Rice$7.50
Side Jalapeno Ranch$0.75
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Location

1212 South Lamar Blvd

Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
