Maui Brewing Company

Come in and enjoy the Craft Beer Way of Life!

4405 Honoapiilani Hwy #217

Popular Items

Ketchup
Kids Pizza$9.00
small cheese pizza
Wild Hog$19.00
Coconut Hiwa BBQ sauce, mozzarella, kalua pork, pineapple, chives
Teriyaki Rice Bowl$14.00
sauteed seasonal vegetables, mushroom, pineapple, teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds, rice
Fish Taco plate$23.00
3 grilled fish tacos, pico de gallo, spicy baja sauce
Pub Burger$18.00
Maui Cattle Co. grass fed beef, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, roasted garlic aioli
BBQ Pork Sandwich$16.00
kalua pork, Coconut Hiwa BBQ sauce, coleslaw, pickle
Nachos$16.00
cheddar, jack, black beans, pico de gallo, guac, sour cream, chives
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
panko fried chicken, blue cheese, bacon, MBC hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
Fish & Chips$24.00
Bikini Blonde beer batter, frie, coleslaw, lemon, jalapeno tartar sauce
Location

4405 Honoapiilani Hwy #217

Lahaina HI

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

