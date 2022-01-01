Go
  • Kihei
  • Maui Tacos - Kamaole Beach Center

Maui Tacos - Kamaole Beach Center

2411 South Kihei Road

Popular Items

Maui Style Taco (1)$6.45
CHOICE OF PROTEINS, LETTUCE AND CHEESE
Street Tacos (3)$10.45
CHOICE OF PROTEINS, CILANTRO, ONIONS AND LIMES
FISH TACOS COMBO$16.25
FISH, CABBAGE, CILANTRO/JALAPENO AIOLI AND PICO
Hana$14.45
BBQ PORK, RICE, CHEESE, ONION, CILANTRO
Grilled Fish Taco (1)$8.25
FISH, CABBAGE, CILANTRO/JALAPENO AIOLI AND PICO
WikiWiki Shrimp Taco (1)$8.75
SHRIMP, CABBAGE, CHIPOTLE AIOLI, MANGO SALSA
Lahaina$14.25
CHICKEN, RICE, CHEESE AND GUACAMOLE
Kids Quesadilla$5.95
FLOUR TORTILLA AND CHEESE/SWEET CHIPS AND A DRINK
Two Enchiladas COMBO$14.95
ENCHILADA SAUCE, MELTED CHEESE
Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito$5.95
BEANS AND CHEESE/SWWET CHIPS AND A DRINK
Location

2411 South Kihei Road

Kihei HI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

