  • Maui Tacos - Pu'unene Shopping Center

58 Ho'okele Street

Popular Items

Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito$5.95
BEANS AND CHEESE/SWWET CHIPS AND A DRINK
Macho Nachos$15.95
CORN CHIPS, BEANS, CHEESE AND PROTEIN
Bowl Hana$14.45
BBQ PORK, RICE, CHEESE, ONION, CILANTRO
FISH TACOS COMBO$16.25
FISH, CABBAGE, CILANTRO/JALAPENO AIOLI AND PICO
Taco Salad$12.25
LETTUCE, PROTEIN, CHEESE, BEANS, GUACAMOLE
Street Tacos (3)$10.45
CHOICE OF PROTEINS, CILANTRO, ONIONS AND LIMES
Crispy Taco (1)$6.25
HARD SHELL, CHOICE OF PROTEINS, LETTUCE AND CHEESE
La Perouse$15.75
RICE, BLACK BEANS, CHICKEN, STEAK, LETTUCE, SOUR CREAM
Bowl Ho'okipa$15.75
FISH, RICE, BLACK BEANS, CABBAGE, CILANTRO/JALAPENO AIOLI AND PICO
Two Enchiladas COMBO$14.95
ENCHILADA SAUCE, MELTED CHEESE
Location

58 Ho'okele Street

Kahului HI

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

