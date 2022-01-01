Go
Maui Pasta

From our fresh pasta, sauces, and specialty meals in our restaurant to our ready-to-eat meals and freshly made Italian groceries in our Pasta Shop, our goal is to provide wholesome, comforting Italian food for your family. Complete Scratch Kitchen! Also, try out our NEW Aloha Hawaiian Plate Lunch virtual restaurant for authentic Hawaiian plate lunches!

PASTA

7704 E Doubletree Ranch Rd. Suite 115 • $$

Avg 4.6 (1803 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Katsu Plate$11.95
Sliced panko-breaded chicken with tomkatsu sauce, served with two scoops of rice and Hawaiian mac salad.
(T) Chicken Piccata with Capellini$15.00
Chicken sauteed in a tangy lemon, wine and caper sauce. Served with capellini.
(T) Garlic Parmesan Brussel Sprouts$8.00
Halved brussels, sauteed with garlic and then simmered with vegetable broth until tender, then tossed with Italian cheeses.
(T) Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Six fresh panko-breaded mozzarella sticks, served with marinara sauce.
(T) Baked Ziti, Salad & Garlic Bread$12.00
Fresh penne and marinara topped with mozzarella and baked until browned, served with an entree salad and two pieces of garlic bread.
(T) Build Your Own Pasta Dish
Choose your own favorite fresh housemade pasta, sauce and toppings,
Combo BBQ Teriyaki Plate$13.95
Hawaiian BBQ teriyaki chicken and beef combination plate, served with two scoops of rice and Hawaiian mac salad.
(T) Meatballs in Marinara$6.00
Two house-made meatballs in our signature house-made marinara.
(T) Fettuccine Alfredo, Salad & Garlic Bread$13.00
Our signature Alfredo sauce tossed with fresh fettuccine, served with an entree salad and two pieces of garlic bread.
Hawaiian BBQ Teriyaki Chicken Plate$11.95
Tender grilled chicken thighs marinated with soy sauce, pineapple juice, ginger and garlic, served with two scoops of rice and Hawaiian mac salad.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7704 E Doubletree Ranch Rd. Suite 115

Scottsdale AZ

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
