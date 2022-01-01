Maurepas restaurants you'll love
Must-try Maurepas restaurants
More about Diversion Pizza
PIZZA
Diversion Pizza
18773 Hwy 22, MAUREPAS
|Popular items
|12" Pepperoni
|$12.00
Traditional red sauce with mozzarella and pepperoni
|14" Pepperoni
|$15.50
Traditional red sauce with mozzarella and pepperoni
|Small Cheese Breadsticks
|$4.50
9"
Combination of olive oil, Italian seasonings, with a parmesan/romano cheese blend
Marinara Sauce for dipping
More about Sarita's Grill & Cantina
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sarita's Grill & Cantina
18780 HWY 22 Ste A, Maurepas
|Popular items
|Mona's Mexican Pizza
|$13.95
two crispy flour tortillas filled with ground beef and refried beans, topped with ranchero sauce, melted shredded cheese, black olives, and jalapenos. served with guacamole. (8 pieces)
|Mini Chimichangas
|$9.95
deep fried rolled flour tortillas stuffed with melted cheese mixed with sour cream, jalapenos, and your choice of chicken or beef fajita. cut in half and served as 10 pieces. served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
|Chile con Queso
|$6.50
white cheese sauce made with tomatoes, jalapenos, red onions, and red crushed pepper. served with chips.
More about New Orleans Original Daiquiri
New Orleans Original Daiquiri
18780 Hwy 22, Maurepas