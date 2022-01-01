Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Maurepas restaurants you'll love

Go
Maurepas restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Maurepas

Must-try Maurepas restaurants

Diversion Pizza image

PIZZA

Diversion Pizza

18773 Hwy 22, MAUREPAS

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
12" Pepperoni$12.00
Traditional red sauce with mozzarella and pepperoni
14" Pepperoni$15.50
Traditional red sauce with mozzarella and pepperoni
Small Cheese Breadsticks$4.50
9"
Combination of olive oil, Italian seasonings, with a parmesan/romano cheese blend
Marinara Sauce for dipping
More about Diversion Pizza
Sarita's Grill & Cantina image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sarita's Grill & Cantina

18780 HWY 22 Ste A, Maurepas

Avg 4.5 (448 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mona's Mexican Pizza$13.95
two crispy flour tortillas filled with ground beef and refried beans, topped with ranchero sauce, melted shredded cheese, black olives, and jalapenos. served with guacamole. (8 pieces)
Mini Chimichangas$9.95
deep fried rolled flour tortillas stuffed with melted cheese mixed with sour cream, jalapenos, and your choice of chicken or beef fajita. cut in half and served as 10 pieces. served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Chile con Queso$6.50
white cheese sauce made with tomatoes, jalapenos, red onions, and red crushed pepper. served with chips.
More about Sarita's Grill & Cantina
Main pic

 

New Orleans Original Daiquiri

18780 Hwy 22, Maurepas

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about New Orleans Original Daiquiri
Map

More near Maurepas to explore

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (108 restaurants)

Metairie

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Gonzales

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Denham Springs

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Prairieville

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (108 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (465 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston