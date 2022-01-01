Go
Toast

Maurizio's Pizzeria Express 1

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

3001 Ocean Heights Ave • $$

Avg 4.8 (1506 reviews)

Popular Items

6 Pieces Bonelss Wings$7.95
##Sierra Mist 2LT$3.50
6 Piece Wings$7.95
##Pepsi 2LT$3.50
French Fries$4.95
Large Cheese Pizza$14.45
Cheesesteak Plain$9.95
Small Cheese Pizza$12.95
Steak & Mozzarella Roll
Meatball Parmigiana Sub$10.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3001 Ocean Heights Ave

Egg Harbor Township NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

TacocaT

No reviews yet

Unique, freshly prepared, mix & match Cali-Mex, tacos. Buy any 3 tacos and get a side on us!
Fatcat burritos, burrito bowls and quesadillas!!!
BYOB!!!!

Tony Beef - Somers Point

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bakeria 1010

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Elks Lodge Somers Point

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston