MAURY'S
OPEN NEW YEAR'S DAY
Family owned bagel shop for breakfast and lunch serving sandwiches, coffee, smoked fish, salads, and traditional boiled bagels. Outdoor seating available.
BAGELS
Location
2829 Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:00 pm
