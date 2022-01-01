Go
MAURY'S

OPEN NEW YEAR'S DAY
Family owned bagel shop for breakfast and lunch serving sandwiches, coffee, smoked fish, salads, and traditional boiled bagels. Outdoor seating available.

BAGELS

2829 Bellevue Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (213 reviews)

Popular Items

Better Booch Ginger$4.50
Raw, vegan, organic, kosher, non-gmo...shall we go on?
Olipop Vintage Cola$3.20
If you like that other cola, try this one.
Matcha Iced Latte$6.00
10oz iced matcha with whole organic milk or oat milk, lightly sweetened with agave.
La Croix Pamplemousse$1.50
Harmless Coconut Water (16oz)$6.50
Short of an actual coconut, you can't get any better than this.
Hot Coffee$3.00
New roast alert! Toketee by Sightglass. (Organic, Direct Trade)
Orange Juice$5.00
Perricone Farms
Assam Black Iced Tea (organic)$4.00
Cold Brew (1/2 gallon)$20.50
Sightglass Banner Dark
Coconut Iced Latte$7.00
16oz, prepared with our cold brew. (Vegan. No substitutions.)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
QR Codes
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

2829 Bellevue Ave

Los Angeles CA

Sunday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:00 pm
