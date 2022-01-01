Mauve Nosh & Libations
Mauve Nosh & Libations does right by exceeding peoples expectations of food and drink with passion, pride, and inspiration; creating an inviting atmosphere for gathering, while enjoying creativity and variety.
1146 W. Jefferson St.
Location
Shorewood IL
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
