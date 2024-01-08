Go
Mava's Indian Kitchen - 4747 4th Army Dr, Suite 120

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

4747 4th Army Dr, Suite 120

Frisco, TX 75034

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

4747 4th Army Dr, Suite 120, Frisco TX 75034

Directions

Banner pic
Main pic

