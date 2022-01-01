Maven's Inn & Grill
Locally owned and operated restaurant serving classic American food with a full bar. We have both indoor & outdoor space, live music and are family friendly.
10530 FM 2673, Suite 200
Canyon Lake TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
