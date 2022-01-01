Go
Maverick House Tavern

"Maverick House Tavern" is an Homage to the original Maverick House Hotel.
The opening of the Maverick House Hotel in 1835, marked the start of commercial development of East Boston. The hotel structure dominated Maverick Square and was named for Samuel Maverick, one of the original Settlers of the area now called East Boston. The Maverick House serviced travelers on the Eastern Railroad line and it was a popular place with students. The Maverick House was destroyed by fire twice and rebuilt. The hotel was rebuilt a third time in 1857 by Noah Sturtevant and was ranked as one of the largest and finest hotels of the time. It was a popular summer resort and a favorite resting spot for those who traveled on the Cunard steamship lines. The hotel was demolished in 1927. In its spot today, rests the East Boston Neighborhood Community Heath Center.
Maverick House Tavern hopes to fulfill your needs for food, beverages and a warm welcome to East Boston.

154 Maverick Street

Popular Items

Pretzel$15.00
Hand formed 8oz Black angus burger, served with candied bacon, sautéed onions, cheddar cheese, and house made honey mustard sauce, all served on a pretzel roll
Quesadilla$11.00
Freshly grilled chicken breast, sautéed peppers and onions, Pico de Gaillo, cheddar Jack Cheese stuffed into a flour tortilla, finished on the grill and served with sour cream.
Regular Joe$13.00
Hand formed 8oz Black angus burger, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and house made pickles. Choice of cheese
Tacos
Tacos: All tacos served on a four inch flour or corn tortilla
Pulled Pork: House cooked pulled pork, sautéed with caramelized onions and bbq sauce. Served on a bed of southern style coleslaw
Classic: Angus beef sautéed with genuine Spanish herbs and spices. Served with lettuce, diced tomato, cheddar jack cheese, and sour cream
Jerk Chicken: Jamaican inspired herb rubbed chicken, served on a bed of seasoned cold slaw, topped with a jerk aioli
Shrimp: Cajun style shrimp served on a bed of citrus slaw, topped with a spicy aioli
Location

154 Maverick Street

Boston MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
