Mavericks Real Roast Beef - STILLWATER

Counter-serve spot with a meat-centric menu, including roast beef, brisket & pulled pork sandwiches.

1491 Stillwater BLVD N

No reviews yet

Popular Items

French Fries$3.99
Thin cut french fries.
Roast Beef Sandwich$8.99
Our famous roast beef sliced thin and piled high, served on a white bun
Beef & Cheddar Sandwich$9.98
Our famous roast beef, sliced thin and piled high on a pretzel roll. Topped with our housemade cheddar cheese sauce.
Turkey bacon Avocado$10.49
Slow roasted turkey topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado and mayo. Served on whole grain wheat bread.
Pickles
French Dip$9.98
Our famous roast beef, sliced thin and piled high on a french roll. Topped with provolone cheese. Served with Au Jus
Onion Rings$5.99
Thick cut, beer battered onion rings.
Mavericks Sauce
1 Pound Boneless Wings$13.99
Hot and Crispy Boneless Wings Tossed in Buffalo, Sweet & Bold BBQ or Dry.
Cheese Curds$7.99
Location

Stillwater MN

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

