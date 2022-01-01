Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE
For over 20 years Maverick's Real Roast Beef has been a dining institution. A counter-serve spot with a meat-centric menu, including roast beef, brisket & pulled pork sandwiches
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
1746 Lexington Ave N • $
1746 Lexington Ave N
Roseville MN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
