Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE

For over 20 years Maverick's Real Roast Beef has been a dining institution. A counter-serve spot with a meat-centric menu, including roast beef, brisket & pulled pork sandwiches

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

1746 Lexington Ave N • $

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)

Popular Items

Mavericks Sauce
Onion Rings$5.99
Thick cut, beer battered onion rings.
Cole Slaw$3.49
Maverick's special recipe creamy coleslaw.
Horsey Sauce
Roast Beef Sandwich$8.99
Our famous roast beef sliced thin and piled high, served on a white bun.
Pickles
Beef & Cheddar Sandwich$9.98
Our famous roast beef, sliced thin and piled high on a pretzel roll. Topped with our housemade cheddar cheese sauce.
French Dip$9.98
Our famous roast beef, sliced thin and piled high on a french roll. Topped with provolone cheese. Served with Au Jus
French Fries$3.99
Thin cut french fries.
Potato Cakes$3.99
Crispy hash brown wedges.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

1746 Lexington Ave N

Roseville MN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
