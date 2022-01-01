Go
Welcome to Mavericks Beach Club! Located just steps from the ocean in Pacific Beach, you’ll enjoy a multi-level entertainment complex with 6 indoor/outdoor bars, 43 TV’s and Baja-inspired food fresh from our restaurant!
Our expansive, 15k+ sqft property is optimized for day and nighttime fun for individuals of all ages, and groups of all sizes. Mavericks is poised to be a top party destination, with daily activities and lively entertainment as well as being the OPTIMAL spot for hosting your private event or celebration of any size.
With a dog friendly patio, outdoor games, sports, drinks, food, live music, dance club, and plenty of space to celebrate California to its fullest, Mavericks Beach Club is the big break you’ve been waiting for!

GRILL

860 Garnet Ave • $$

Avg 3.5 (533 reviews)

Popular Items

Ahi Bowl$19.00
Ahi Tuna, White Rice, Wakame Seaweed Salad, Red Daikon Radish, Furlkake, Crispy Garlic, Wonton Chips, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Microgreens, served with Citrus Ponzu and Wasabi Aioli
Side of Fries$7.50
Fries, Ketchup, Garlic Aioli
Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
Thick-Cut Sourdough Toast, Bacon, Sausage, Fried Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Garlic Aioli
Burrito$14.00
Buffalo Fries$15.00
Fries, Buffalo Chicken, Drizzle Ranch Dressing, Chopped Celery
Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine Hearts, Creamy Cesar Dressing, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons
Keto Bowl$18.00
Super Food Mix, Flat Iron Steak, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Heirloom Tomato, Fajita Veggies, Brussel Sprouts, Avocado
Wings$16.00
Buffalo, Five Spice, Lemon Pepper, Bbq, Garlic Parmesan, Atomic (Hot!), Old Bay
Mavericks Burger$13.00
2 Beef Patties, Cheddar, American, Butter Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Garlic Aioli
California Fries$15.50
Fries, Carne Asada, Queso Sauce, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Lime Crema, Cotija Cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Sports
Nigthlife
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

860 Garnet Ave

San Diego CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

