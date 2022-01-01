Go
Toast

Woodlands Vegetarian Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

290 Turnpike Rd Suite 180

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Malai Kofta$15.99
Fried mix vegetables, paneer & potato balls simmered in creamy onion and tomato gravy, tempered with ginger, garlic, spices in North Indian style
Vegetable Samosa (3 pcs)$8.99
Signature prep and need no description
Flaky pastry cone shaped filled with potato mix, served with Mint & Tamarind chutney
Malaya Paratha (1 pc)$1.99
Whole wheat pan baked layered bread
Idli (3)$7.99
Rice and lentil Steamed Savory cakes served with Sambar, Coconut Chutney, Tomato Chutney
Tawa Chapati (1 Pcs)$1.99
Whole wheat pan baked bread topped with Ghee / butter
Masala Dosa$12.99
A golden crispy rice and lentil crepe, Served with Potato masala, sambar, Coconut Chutney, Tomato Chutney
Garlic Naan$3.99
Fresh tandoor baked white flour bread topped with crushed garlic & Butter
Veg Hakka Noodles$13.99
Noodles stir fried in wok with cabbage, peppers, carrots, and scallion with Indo Chinese seasonings
Butter Naan$3.50
Fresh tandoor baked white flour bread topped with Butter
Chole Bhatura$12.99
Garbanzo beans cooked with tomatoes, onion, ginger, garlic, herbs in North Indian style gravy tempered with cumin, served with Savory white flour Fried dough
See full menu

Location

290 Turnpike Rd Suite 180

Westborough MA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Anzio's Brick Oven Pizza

No reviews yet

Authentic Italian Fare, house made pasta, sauces and dough, fresh roasted vegetables, and local produce when available

Papa Gino's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Anzio's Food Truck 2

No reviews yet

Wood Fired Brick Oven Pizza

Kumar's Boston

No reviews yet

INDIAN CUISINE WITH PASSION

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston