Max and Benny's Restaurant
Grab ahold of Deliciousness!!
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
461 Waukegan Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
461 Waukegan Rd
Northbrook IL
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
El Tradicional Mexican Restaurant
Authentic Mexican food straight from mom's kitchen with the best Margarita's in town
Carson's Ribs of
Carson’s Prime Steaks & America’s #1 Barbecue with Curbside CarryOut . Carson’s is THE “Take It To Go” Experts for over 40 years RIBS.com Since 1977, Carson’s is THE Chicago Original Essential Barbecue
Rosebud Deerfield
Come in and enjoy!
Food for Thought - Corp500
Whether you're feeding your team, client meeting, or out of town guests, let Food For Thought's Starlight Café make your moment exceptional. Order from dozens of items below, or contact us and let our scratch kitchen build a menu just right for any occasion.