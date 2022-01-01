Go
Max and Benny's Restaurant

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

461 Waukegan Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (4501 reviews)

Popular Items

6 Pack Bagels/Bialys$6.99
Chicken Broth
Chicken Soup with Matzo Balls
Chicken Soup with Noodles
Matzo Balls$1.99
Gefilte Fish$8.49
made with real whitefish, served with carrots and horseradish
Max and Benny's Famous Reuben$14.99
Our Delicious Corned Beef, with Sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 island grilled on Rye. with pickle and cole slaw
Turkey Breast Pkg$14.99
Chicken Mish Mosh$13.99
Chicken Broth with noodles, rice, matzo balls, kreplach, kasha, chicken pcs, carrots and celery
Extra Lean Corned Beef Sandwich$14.99
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

461 Waukegan Rd

Northbrook IL

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
