Max Caffe'

1262 Amsterdam Avenue

Popular Items

Daily Blended Juice$5.95
Melon, pear , ginger.
Chipotle Chicken Panini$14.95
grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, chipotle mayo and cheddar cheese
Grilled Chicken Panini$14.95
grilled herb marinated chicken, roasted peppers and pesto-mayo
French Toast$10.95
with maple syrup and fresh strawberries
Crepes$9.95
with nutella or jam
Caffe Latte$3.95
Parma Panini$13.95
prosciutto di Parma, fresh mozzarella and basil
Mozzarella & Pesto Panini$12.95
fresh mozzarella, pesto and tomatoes
Smoked Salmon Panini$15.95
smoked salmon, tomatoes and Bermuda onion
Croissant$4.50
1262 Amsterdam Avenue

New York NY

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
