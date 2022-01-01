Go
Max Dale's Steak & Chop House

Sophisticated Dining since 1951

2030 Riverside Dr.

Popular Items

Lockdown Rhubarb & Berry Crisp$8.00
Take-Out Ribeye$37.00
Boneless ribeye steak with pan fried garlic-herb gold potatoes, tarragon demi and fresh vegetables.
Tulips$12.00
Lockdown Tenderloin$39.00
Roasted Filet Mignon with roasted garlic-herb gold potatoes and grilled asparagus topped with a black cherry demi sauce
Take-Out 8 Grain Bread Basket$4.00
With gremolata butter.
Lockdown Ice Bar$50.00
Creamy arborio rice tossed with Dungeness crab, poached shrimp, house smoked salmon and chives. Served with roasted asparagus
Lockdown Salad for 2$16.00
Mixed greens, feta cheese, dried blueberries, spiced walnuts, raspberry-white balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
7 Grain Bread Basket$4.00
Artisan seven grain bread with gremolata butter
Lockdown Salad for 2$13.00
Spring greens with a ginger-mint vinaigrette, english cucumbers, pickled red onions, crimini mushroom “bacon”, feta cheese and garlic-butter croutons
Lockdown Scallop Risotto$33.00
Seared sea scallops with a sweet pea-parmesan and prosciutto risotto drizzled with a roasted red pepper-white balsamic coulis
Location

2030 Riverside Dr.

Mount Vernon WA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Farmstrong Brewing Co.

named “Skagit Valley’s Best Brewery” in 2017, 2018 & 2019! Dedicated to showcasing the agricultural roots of our valley, we work with local farmers and Skagit Valley Malting to source locally grown Skagit grain for all of our beers. We are also the home of Ragged & Right Cider Project. By sourcing and pressing fresh apples, we are creating true artisanal ciders that you are going to love! Come hungry, as we now have our own kitchen utilizing local ingredients to amaze you with our seasonal menus. We look forward to serving you, your family and your dog at Farmstrong!

Jamba

Jamba Juice

Whidbey Coffee 20 - Burlington

Come in and enjoy!

Whistle Stoppe Coffee Shoppe

Please call 360-395-0814 to update or edit orders
Wanderlust and Coffee
Whether your commuting to work or off on an adventure, this is the perfect place to stop rain or shine. Located at the Mount Vernon Transit Station, we offer a simple and elegant place to sip, relax, watch a storm brew and more.

