American
Sandwiches

Max Devros

Closed today

$

142 Main St

Manasquan, NJ 08736

Popular Items

Chicken Cutlet$14.00
grilled chicken,
caramelized onion, spinach,
roasted peppers, provolone,
balsamic glaze, spicy mayo
Shrimp B.L.T.$14.00
cilantro-lime fried shrimp,
avocado, arugula, tomato,
black pepper bacon, citrus mayo
Big Max Burger$14.00
2-3oz patties, lettuce, tomato,
onion, pickle, American cheese,
Devros secret sauce
Caesar$12.00
grilled lemon & garlic caesar,
chopped romaine, herb croutons,
parmigiano-reggiano
Baja Fish Tacos$13.00
charred pineapple, pico de gallo, guacamole, creamy cucumber slaw
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$15.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken,
cheddar, bacon, garlic mayo,
spicy pickles, lettuce, tomato
Cheese Burger$14.00
American cheese,
lettuce, tomato
Nashville Salad$15.00
Nashville hot chicken, cherry tomato, cucumber, jack cheese, cornbread crouton, Tennessee bourbon ranch
Turkey Club$10.50
turkey, lettuce, tomato,
bacon, mayo, on your choice of bread
Chicken Salad$11.50
charred corn, red peppers, bacon,
cilantro, lime, on your choice of bread
Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

142 Main St, Manasquan NJ 08736

Directions

