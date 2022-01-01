Go
Max Gill & Grill

Max's Specializes in the freshest seafood along with the finest rotisserie smoked and grilled cuisine.

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

1052 S Gaylord St • $$

Avg 4.4 (4227 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Lobster Roll$22.00
chilled Maine lobster meat, hint of mayo & lemon
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1052 S Gaylord St

Denver CO

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Just like grandpa Sam said, "If you don't like garlic... go home!"
Our food is from the heart; straight from our family's recipes to your table.
We make our food from honest ingredients every single day.
We buy fresh from the source, just like mamma used to get at the market, and make our dishes from scratch. Not only does this make our food taste great, but it means that we know and trust what goes into what we eat so that you can too.
And we have been doing this for 53 years now.
From our most basic house salad, which is loaded with fresh veggies and topped with amazing homemade dressings, to our signature red sauce, simmered all day long to let the flavors mingle and brighten, we are sure that that you will find something that will bring you back to mamma’s table.

Homegrown features handmade gourmet pizzas made in our own wood-burning pizza oven. As well as our signature pizzas, Homegrown also offers a variety of delicious Italian house-made pasta dishes.

