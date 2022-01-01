Go
Max Burger - West Hartford

A chef-driven hamburger restaurant, Max Burger offers a thoughtful farm-to-table menu in an upscale gastro-pub environment.

124 LaSalle Road

Popular Items

Max Classic - 5 oz$12.05
5 oz. patty, lettuce, tomato, max sauce, potato roll
Harvest Salad$11.00
baby kale, roasted sweet potatoes, apples, chipotle spiced almonds, blue cheese, white balsamic vinaigrette
Max Classic - 5 oz$12.05
5 oz. patty, lettuce, tomato, max sauce, potato roll
Cobb Salad$10.95
blue cheese, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard cooked egg, pumpernickel croutons, sherry vinaigrette
Lean Green$11.00
kale, shaved brussels sprouts, green beans, cucumber, grana padano, chopped almonds, lemon vinaigrette
Max Classic - 8 oz$14.25
8 oz. patty, lettuce, tomato, max sauce, artisan roll
Kids Cheeseburger$7.00
Location

124 LaSalle Road

West Hartford CT

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
