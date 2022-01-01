Max Downtown

Go
For over 20 years we’ve served up award-winning food and hospitality at our flagship restaurant in the center of Hartford. We’ve grown with this vibrant city and as it continues to evolve, we’re doing the same. When you walk through our doors you’ll find a classic fine dining menu set against a modern, relaxed atmosphere. If you share our love of great food, stop in for a meal you won’t forget.

185 Asylum Street

Popular Items

House Roasted Turkey Club$15.95
thick cut applewood bacon, arugula, tomato, dijon aioli, house made gaufrette chips
Tuscan Salad (dt)$17.95
grilled chicken, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, sweet roasted garlic, warm polenta croutons, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette
Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl (dt)$21.95
sticky rice, tempura vegetables, avocado, sweet chili aioli
Max's Chopped Salad (dt)$16.95
poached gulf shrimp, diced vegetables, gorgonzola cheese, sherry mustard seed vinaigrette or non-fat sherry spritz
Max's Chopped w/ Chicken (dt)$16.95
grilled chicken, diced vegetables, gorgonzola cheese, sherry mustard seed vinaigrette or non-fat sherry spritz
Grilled Chicken Shawarma Pita$14.95
hummus, feta, red onion, cucumber, sumac sweet potato fries
Cobb Salad w/ Chicken (dt)$19.95
grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, fresh avocado, tomato, egg, gorgonzola cheese, classic dressing
Buffalo Cauliflower$9.95
crudités, bleu cheese dressing
Max's Classic Cheeseburger$16.95
Vermont cheddar, arugula, tomato, caramelized onion, hand-cut fries
Location

Hartford CT

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
