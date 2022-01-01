Go
French

Maximilien

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

81A Pike Street

Seattle, WA 98101

Popular Items

Steak Frites$29.00
Grilled 10oz Flat Iron steak, red wine demi-glace. Hand cut fries and greens.
Confit de Canard$28.00
Hudson Valley Duck leg confit, french green lentils & skillet potatoes.
Soupe à l’Oignon$14.00
Caramelized onion soup with croutons and Comté cheese.
Pike Place Market Salad Nicoise with Ahi$31.00
Ahi Tuna, baby greens, anchovies, olives, green beans, red bell peppers, hard boiled egg,  heirloom tomatoes and artichokes. Dijon vinaigrette.
Pork Chop$32.00
Seared 10oz pork chop, garlic butter, demi-glace, mash potatoes and Brussel sprouts.
Tarte Flambee$22.00
Roasted onions, bacon and cheese baked on a pastry shell. House greens. House greens.
Seared Foie Gras Frais$23.00
Seared Hudson Valley foie gras. Apricot-pear chutney, balsamic reduction, on a butter brioche.
Salade Verte au Roquefort$12.00
Red leaf, frisée, Watercress, with Roquefort, Dijon vinaigrette.
French Baguette$6.00
Half Baguette and Butter.
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

81A Pike Street, Seattle WA 98101

