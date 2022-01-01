Go
Max's Deli Cafe - Catering

If you need assistance planning an event please don't hesitate to call or email the restaurant and we'd be glad to help!!
-Catering@maxsdelicafe.com-

151 Milk St

Popular Items

OMG Bagels$4.95
Assorted bagels served with cream cheese, light cream cheese, veggie cream cheese, butter & promise.
Mini Cookies$1.50
Paper Products
Jumbo Cookies & Brownies$3.95
Max's Tote Lunch$20.95
Bag with a sandwich, chips, cookie/brownie and soda/water on the side.
Dressed Sandwiches & Wraps$15.95
Priced Per Sandwich.
Cold Vegetarian Sandwiches & Wraps$15.95
Priced Per Sandwich.
Cold Sandwiches & Wraps$15.95
All Sandwiches can be made on Gluten Free Bread. Decorative trays are assembled with a variety of options made on mixed breads and wraps prepared with lettuce and cheese. All other condiments are on the side. You may request your favorite mix of sandwiches. Priced per sandwich.
Pastry Selection$5.95
Decorative breakfast tray with a mix of scones, My Grandma's original coffee cakes, pecan rolls, cinnamon raisin rolls, fresh baked muffins, croissants, Hekler and cheese swirls.
Assorted Bags of Chips$2.50
Location

151 Milk St

Boston MA

Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 am, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 am, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 am, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 am, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 am, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 am, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 am, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
