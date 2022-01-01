Go
Max's Fusion & Bar

"Asian cuisine re-imagined"
At Max's, we take traditional Asian cuisine, reinterpret it to fit modern times. Our concept is centered around the word "different", you will find unique things that we do at Max's.

800 W Whitestone blvd ste B-5

Popular Items

Side - Sate Lemongrass Baby Back Ribs$12.50
Baby back ribs, hint of sate pepper, black pepper, spices, garlic, lemongrass, house veggies, shrimp chips
Spiced Pork Belly$18.50
Braised pork bellies in pepper-spiced sauce, white wine, chicken broth-infused rice, peas, cucumbers, sweet tomatoes
Side - Ginger-Infused Fried Rice$5.00
Ginger chicken broth infused rice, shiitake mushrooms, red onions
Egg roll Wrap$7.50
Eggrolls, butter lettuce, house veggies, house sauce
Lemongrass Shrimp$9.00
Colossal shrimps, lemongrass, lime leaves, house veggies, house-made shrimp chips
Sate Lemongrass Baby Back Ribs$18.50
Baby back ribs, hint of sate pepper, black pepper, spices, garlic, lemongrass, roasted acorn squash and sesame glass noodle
Max's Fries$8.00
Fries, Asian sausages, Max's aioli sauce, topped with seaweeds
Vietnamese Coffee$4.50
Coffee, condensed milk, ice
Shisho Wrapped Wagyu Beef$20.00
Grilled minced wagyu wrapped in shisho leaf, onion, garlic, angel hair vermicelli, mixed greens, and cucumbers in house sauce
Tiramisu Island$7.00
Tiramisu, rum, cocoa, lady finger
Location

800 W Whitestone blvd ste B-5

Cedar Park TX

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
