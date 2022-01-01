Go
Max's South Seas Hideaway

Experience Max’s South Seas Hideaway, a world-class tiki bar and restaurant in downtown Grand Rapids.

SEAFOOD

58 Ionia Avenue SW • $

Avg 4.4 (1115 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Chicken ENTREE$24.00
fried chicken thigh, smoked pineapple honey mustard, house mac & cheese
Huli Huli Ribs$29.00
slow-smoked st. louis style pork ribs, hawaiian BBQ, caribbean rice
Tiki Party for 4$65.00
Serves Four- 12 pieces Buttermilk Fried Chicken Strips, 10 bones Huli Huli Ribs, 32oz Caribbean Rice, 32oz Roasted Poblano Mac & Cheese, Leis, and Swizzle Sticks
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Key Lime Pie$10.00
graham cracker crust, whipped cream, key lime caviar
Tiki Tacos$16.00
seaweed slaw, avocado mash, poblano & pineapple salsa, cilantro onion, flour tortilla, caribbean rice, choice of smoked jerk chicken pulled pork, or shrimp or jerk jackfruit (+$2)
CAN Zombie$15.00
Donn the beachcombers most famous(and lethal) concoctions, the zombie deftly balances lime and grapefruit juices, island spices, a touch of absinthe , and an arsenal of rums to a potent yet delightful effect. Limit two per person(for your own safety)
Spring Rolls$9.00
seasonal vegetables, lemongrass chili sauce
Island Bread Pudding #2$12.00
pina colada bread, coconut pineapple pudding, rum caramel, chantilly cream, toasted coconut
Drunken Noodles$24.00
black garlic marinated chicken thigh, seasonal vegetables, rice noodles, peanut sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

58 Ionia Avenue SW

Grand Rapids MI

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

