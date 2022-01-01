Go
Max's Tavern

1000 Hall of Fame Avenue

Popular Items

Squash & Burrata$13.00
roasted delicata squash, balsamic-roasted grapes, sea salt, olive oil, pumpkin seeds
Slow Roasted Szechuan BBQ Ribs$18.50
half rack pork ribs, sesame, scallion
Seared Blue Crab Cake$18.50
dijonnaise, gala apple, arugula
French Onion Soup$9.50
garlic croutons, raclette
Beet Salad (tavern)$12.00
citrus, baby lettuce, shallots, whole grain mustard vinaigrette, honey yogurt
Shrimp Cocktail Jar$18.00
green goddess, horseradish, cocktail sauce, celery, house crackers
Split Pea Soup$8.00
pea shoots, prosciutto, radish
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail$5.00
priced per piece. cocktail sauce, horseradish, lemon
1/2 Beet Salad$7.00
Asparagus Polonaise$8.00
bearnaise, breadcrumbs, capers
Location

Springfield MA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
