Go
Toast

Max's Tavern

Where we go to drink alone....together!

550 E 13th Ave • $

Avg 4.3 (215 reviews)

Popular Items

Patterson Hot Pastrami$13.50
Smoked Pastrami Piled on Texas Toast with 1000 Island dressing and Melted White Cheddar. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle on the Side and your choice of Sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

550 E 13th Ave

Eugene OR

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Original Pancake House

No reviews yet

Pancakes as you like them!
Established in Eugene Since 1965 We work hard to maintain the same recipes and quality from 50 years ago ~ We make our Pancake batters, Homemade Hash , Granola, from scratch and even squeeze the OJ by hand daily.

Fat Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Falling Sky Brewing

No reviews yet

We love Craft Beer and Great Food! And we make everything in house!

Claim 52 Kitchen

No reviews yet

To-go Menu for locally-sourced freshly prepared food & hand-crafted beer!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston