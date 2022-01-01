Max's
Open today 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
140 Reviews
$$
2023 Cenex Dr
Rice Lake, WI 54868
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
2023 Cenex Dr, Rice Lake WI 54868
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Adventures Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Stix Pub
Come in and enjoy!
Whitetail Ridge Campground & Backwoods Saloon
Come in and enjoy!
Six Lakes Resort
Come in and enjoy!