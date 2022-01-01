Go
2023 Cenex Dr

Rice Lake, WI 54868

Popular Items

Club-Max$12.00
Classic club sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Crispy Buffalo Chicken in a wrap
Cheese Curds$9.00
Breaded Cheese Curds & Fried
All American Combo$14.00
Patty Melt$12.00
Classic Burger on Rye
Chix Tender Griller$13.00
Crispy Chicken melt
Chix Strips App$9.00
Breaded Chicken Strips
Pretzel Bites$7.00
Northwoods Burger$14.00
Build Your own Burger$9.00
Make it your own
Attributes and Amenities

check markLive Music
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm

