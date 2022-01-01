Go
Max's Eatery

Max's is your daily go-to and brings back the old school style of "everyday eating" with a lunch counter + diner environment. Max's is designed as an accessible "foodie" destination by re-imagining tried and true favorites with a nod to Lancaster's unique tastes.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

38 W King St • $

Avg 4.5 (740 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken & Waffles$13.50
crispy fried chicken tenders atop a Max's waffle, with scallions and a side of hot black pepper syrup
Single Smash Burger$9.25
Our always fresh, custom burger blend with LTOP, on an Alfred and Sam's roll. a proper burger at a proper price
Biscuits & Gravy$9.75
Flaky Biscuits served with house made Sausage Gravy - add an egg if you know what's what.
Burrito Jefe$10.50
hot sausage and caramelized onions with fresh eggs, crispy tots and queso fresco. with a side of house roasted salsa verde
Bacon Egg and Cheese Sando$9.50
2 fried eggs with bacon and american cheese on a butter grilled telera roll and your choice of a side
JV - Milkshake
Big Kid Chicken 'Toes'$10.75
We know that grown-ups sometimes just need a great, big, kid's meal . . . so here you go kiddo. Enjoy! Crispy breaded chicken tenders and a heaping helping of crispy tots, fries or onion rings
Tater Tots$4.50
golden, crispy nuggets of potato love. can also be referred to as Titter Tots
Patty Melt$11.00
our smashburger layered with swiss cheese, connor sauce, fresh sliced tomato and caramelized onions on a butter grilled telera roll
Grilled Cheese Situation$10.50
butter grilled white or whole grain bread with bacon, fresh tomato slices and american cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

38 W King St

Lancaster PA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

