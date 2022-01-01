Go
Toast

Maxsells Restaurant and Suites

Come in and enjoy!

209 Central Ave

No reviews yet

Location

209 Central Ave

Florence WI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Solbergs Greenleaf

No reviews yet

After generations of experience owning and operating restaurants over the past century, our family opened Solbergs Greenleaf Sports Bar & Grill ten years ago. We knew our community deserved a sports bar that could offer a wide selection of great food, a wide selection of beers, and an inviting, family-friendly atmosphere. Over the past decade, we’ve grown to become the town’s go-to option for good times, great beers, cocktails , and delicious food at a competitive price. We also want you to feel at right at home when you eat and drink with us.
GOOD TIMES, GOOD FRIENDS , AND GREAT FOOD !
We got your game on !

Logans' Place

No reviews yet

BURGERS, APPETIZERS, ICE CREAM, PIZZA, SOUP AND SALADS, BREAKFAST, DELI, BAKERY GOODS

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston