Max's Oyster Bar

Modern renditions of classic American seafood.

964 Farmington Avenue

Popular Items

Kids Salmon (mob)$14.00
mashed potatoes, green beans, plus fresh fruit, carrot sticks and a cookie
Cobb Salad w/Salmon$21.00
salmon, avocado, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, hard cooked egg, gorgonzola, sherry vinaigrette
Caesar (mob)$12.00
romaine, radicchio, confit garlic, croutons, parmesan
Max's Chopped$12.00
Peppers, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Green Beans, Gorgonzola Cheese, Spanish Sherry Vinaigrette
Max's Paella (Lunch)$21.00
Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, Chorizo, Calamari, Chicken, Saffron Rice
Kids Cheeseburger (mob)$10.00
french fries, plus fresh fruit, carrot sticks and a cookie
Pan Roasted Lobster - 1.25lb$49.00
served with your choice of one side dish
Spring Greens Salad$12.00
arugula, field greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber, pickled onion, radish, crispy feta cheese, green goddess dressing
Caesar w/Chicken$17.00
grilled chicken, romaine, radicchio, confit garlic, croutons, parmesan
L Fried Pacific Oysters$21.00
Served with Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce and Crispy French Fries
Location

964 Farmington Avenue

West Hartford CT

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants

Max Burger - West Hartford

A chef-driven hamburger restaurant, Max Burger offers a thoughtful farm-to-table menu in an upscale gastro-pub environment.

Spot Coffee

SPoT Coffee - Your Neighborhood Cafe

Wurst Haus

Come on in and enjoy!

Avert Brasserie

Conveniently located in vibrant West Hartford Center, step into Avert and be whisked away to the brasseries and outdoor cafes lining the cobblestone streets of Lyon and Paris. The indulgence of traditional French comfort food is balanced by a modern, clean interpretation and an uncompromising devotion to the highest quality and locally-sourced ingredients. Avert is classic yet creative; inspired yet approachable. Experience old world European charm with a modern flair in a casual, relaxed environment.

