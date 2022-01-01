Max's Table

Pop's Sunset Grill

No reviews yet

Pop's Sunset Grill is a one-of-a-kind destination and we intend to sustain the unique character for the foreseeable future. Year after year, tens of thousands of guests arrive at Pop's for a taste of Old Florida while enjoying the beautiful Intracoastal Waterway, the fabulous natural wildlife and the scenic view of watercraft gliding by.

Pop's entire team of owners, managers and staff are at your service. We are committed to provide quality meals and beverages, served in a casual, friendly, inviting and welcoming tradition of hospitality.

