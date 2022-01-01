Go
Maxwell Bros. Clothing Store

A brewpub and pizzeria built on over 150 years of love and passion.

17395 S Dixie Highway

Chopped Pepperoni$13.00
House Sauce, Mozzarella, Oregano, Pepperoni
Fungus Among Us$13.00
Fontina, Porcini Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Persillade (Parsley-Garlic Sauce)
P-Bay Special$15.00
Fontina, Prosciutto, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze
Meat Lover's$16.00
House Sauce, @babefroman305 's Sausage, Ham, Spicy Calabrese, Fontina, Parmesan, Oregano
Planet Express$15.00
Babe Froman's Sweet Italian Sausage, Mozzarella, Red Onion, Red Bell Pepper, House Tomato Sauce, Fennel Seed
Surfin' USA$13.00
Sliced Ham, Pineapple Tidbits, House Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan
Pizza Bianca$13.00
Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic Cloves, Caramelized Onions, Sesame-Studded Crust, Parmesan
Cheesy Bread$9.50
Oven Fresh Loaf W/ Garlic, Herbs & Mozzarella, Served W/ A Side Of House Sauce
Classic Margherita$12.50
House Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil, Parmesan, Olive Oil
Cheese Pizza$11.50
House Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan
Miami FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Cry Baby Creamery

Cry Baby Creamery

Sushi Bay

Sushi Bay is a full service sushi restaurant in Palmetto Bay. We focus on sustainability and environmental awareness while serving the highest quality ingredients, organic when available. In addition, food safety and handling is of the utmost importance.
We are committed to using only wild caught fish and shellfish while using farms incorporating the highest standards regarding sustainability and environmental awareness.
Our menu is uniquely crafted catering to all dietary needs and desires. A large vegetarian and vegan selection is included. We also have daily and weekly specials featuring locally sourced products.
In addition, we use biodegradable, compostable packaging.
At Sushi Bay, exceeding customer expectations is our goal.

New York Roma Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

Sports Grill

Welcome to Sports Grill, home of Miami’s Best Chicken Wings! For over 30 years, Sports Grill has satisfied local appetites with reasonably priced cuisine, served in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. Whether you’re an avid sports fan coming to cheer your favorite team or just stopping by to enjoy some old favorites, we promise that our delicious menu and friendly staff will provide you with a dining experience you won’t forget!

