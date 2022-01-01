Maxwell Bros. Clothing Store
A brewpub and pizzeria built on over 150 years of love and passion.
17395 S Dixie Highway
Popular Items
Location
17395 S Dixie Highway
Miami FL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Cry Baby Creamery
Cry Baby Creamery
Sushi Bay
Sushi Bay is a full service sushi restaurant in Palmetto Bay. We focus on sustainability and environmental awareness while serving the highest quality ingredients, organic when available. In addition, food safety and handling is of the utmost importance.
We are committed to using only wild caught fish and shellfish while using farms incorporating the highest standards regarding sustainability and environmental awareness.
Our menu is uniquely crafted catering to all dietary needs and desires. A large vegetarian and vegan selection is included. We also have daily and weekly specials featuring locally sourced products.
In addition, we use biodegradable, compostable packaging.
At Sushi Bay, exceeding customer expectations is our goal.
New York Roma Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Sports Grill
Welcome to Sports Grill, home of Miami’s Best Chicken Wings! For over 30 years, Sports Grill has satisfied local appetites with reasonably priced cuisine, served in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. Whether you’re an avid sports fan coming to cheer your favorite team or just stopping by to enjoy some old favorites, we promise that our delicious menu and friendly staff will provide you with a dining experience you won’t forget!